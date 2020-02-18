Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Margaret E. Boswell


1927 - 2020
Margaret E. Boswell Obituary
Margaret E. Boswell

Pensacola - Margaret E. Boswell, 93, of Pensacola, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.

Margaret was born January 07, 1927 in Pensacola, Florida to John Richard Harris and Jessie Cole Harris. She was very musical playing the guitar and bass and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and her church choir. Margaret was a member of Heights Baptist Church. She loved working in her flower garden and always said that it was her therapy. Margaret loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 50 years, Chester Boswell; son, James F. Boswell; her parents, John Richard Boswell and Jessie Cole Harrison; three brothers and six sisters.

She is survived by her son, Dale E. Boswell; grandchildren, Ellis and Kari Boswell, Jonathan A. and Jennifer Boswell, Jenny L. and Chad McCrow; great grandchildren, Jackson E. Boswell, Madison L. Boswell and Samuel "SJ" McCrow; daughter-in-law, Sharon Boswell; and many nephews and nieces, she loved them all.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Pallbearers will be Ellis Boswell, Jonathan Boswell, Chad McCrow, Mike Milbrandt, Larry Cannon, David Duiett and Jackson Boswell.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
