Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Thomas



Millbrook, AL - Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Thomas age 96, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Millbrook First United Methodist Church 3350 Edgewood Road Millbrook, AL with Rev. Jerry May officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents Charles Alexander Helms, Sr. and Ruth Ellis Hobby Helms, her husband John Manning Thomas, Jr. and a son John Manning Thomas III . Mrs. Thomas retired from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, FL as a nurse after working for over 30 years. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Millbrook First United Methodist Church and was a former member of Pensacola First United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She is survived by her loving daughters Sharon Smith (Stan), LaNeta Tucker (Tom), sister Eleanor Ball, grandchildren Jenna Polk (Larry), Andi Barnes (Charles), Kinni Peters, Sara Peters, Zach Peters (Courtney), great grandchildren Corban Polk, Zane Polk, Andrew Barnes, Kaden Barnes, Hayden Ledbetter, TayLyn Peters, Walker Peters and Weston Peters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millbrook First United Methodist Church, 3350 Edgewood Road, Millbrook, AL 36054. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.



Mask are required to be worn to the Memorial Service due to the State of Alabama mandate.









