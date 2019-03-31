|
|
Margaret Freeman Burst
Pensacola - Margaret Freeman Burst, 90, of Pensacola, died peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2019 at The Waterford at Creekside, her residence for the past 8½ years. Born November 2, 1928 in Freehold, NJ, she is predeceased by her parents, George and Mary (Delatush) Freeman, and her late husband of 40 years, Robert A. Burst Sr of Pensacola.
Margaret and her husband moved to the Pensacola area in 1961. She worked as a bookkeeper at Kmart for over 20 years, retiring in 1990. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, crocheting and reading. She spent the last years of her life in a memory care facility, after having suffered a stroke that affected her short term memory. Her knack for trivia and love of ice cream remained intact however.
Survivors include her children Robert A. Burst Jr (Patricia) and Jacalyn Burst Gano (James), grandchildren Tiffiny Curtiss (Kirk), Amanda Gano Prehn (Brian), Jilian Burst and Lauren Burst, and great-grandchildren Tyler LaCour, Jackson Prehn and Mason Prehn.
Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Margaret to VITAS Hospice, 1212 Creighton Rd #B, Pensacola 32504.
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019