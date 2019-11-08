|
Margaret Pilcher Hurston
Pensacola - Margaret Pilcher Hurston, 91, passed away on November 5, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola FL. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.
She was born August 18,1928 to Elzie Thomas Pilcher and Myrtie Jane Cain Pilcher of Ozark, Alabama. She moved to Laurel Hill as a young girl and attended Laurel Hill School. Margaret married Bill Hurston, and enjoyed being a homemaker and raising a family. She attended nursing school graduating as an LPN and worked in local hospitals in the Laurel Hill/ Crestview area. Later, they moved to Pensacola and were active members of several local churches in the area.
Margaret loved God, her family and family celebrations. She was a beloved babysitter to her grandchildren and a caretaker for her mother. She had a determined spirit and was a strong influence on her family and the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, married 70 years, her parents, sister Betty Abramovic (Tony), Pennsylvania, brothers: Fred, Harvey, Bill (Idell), Howard Pilcher of Pensacola. She is survived by her brother, Frank Pilcher (Peggy), two sons: Stan (Laura) Hurston, Mobile, Rod (Berta) Hurston, Gulf Breeze, two daughters: Jane (Gary) Hermann, Pensacola, Jean (Tim) Walden, Paxton. Grandchildren: Blake (Michelle) Hurston, Mobile, Len (Connie) Hurston, Marion, AL, Gail (Rebekah) Hurston, Mobile, Chad Hurston, Atlanta, Kimberly (Tad) Allen, Powell, OH, Lindsey (Jerrod) Sharp, Navarre, Jenny Hermann, Pensacola, Susan (Chris) Crenshaw, Tallahassee, Daniel Walden, Paxton, 11 great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019