Margaret "Marge" Restucher
Pensacola - Margaret "Marge" Quarrier Restucher, age 95, of Pensacola, passed away on September 17, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Marge was born December 10, 1923 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Cushman Laidley Quarrier Sr. and the late Maggie Belle Williams.
Marge was employed by the United States Civil Service as a Naval Inventory Accuracy Officer. Marge was selected as "Boss of the Year" while serving in this roll. She was a lifetime member of the Navy League. In addition, she was the founder of the Financial Penny Ante Club as well as the legislative officer for NARFE and former President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Marge was a faithful parishioner of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church for many years.
Marge's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandchildren include - James Everett Andrews, Jr., (Vondie); Christopher Scott Andrews, (Tina); Adam Jeffrey Andrews (Dawn); Katherine Dianne Graziani (Michael) (LtCol, USMC, Ret.); David Cushman Restucher Jr.; Brooke Brannon Restucher.
Great Grandchildren include -Joshua Bryan Andrews; Miranda Kate Andrews; Christopher Scott Andrews II, (Faith); Cora Ann Andrews; Anthony Angus Graziani and Andrew Marcus Graziani.
Great Great Grandchildren include - Brinleigh Katherine Andrews; Ryder Scott Andrews; Hadley Faye Andrews; Nolan Bryant Andrews; and Astrid Imogene Restrucher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, (Woodrow Bernard Restucher, Sr.), her daughter, (Dianne Andrews) and her two brothers (Curtiss Gilbert Quarrier Sr. of Callahan, FL and Cushman Laidley Quarrier Jr. of Camden, Al).
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Farmer (LtCol, USA, Ret.), of Pensacola and her son, Rev. David Cushman Restucher, Sr. (Martha) of Bon Aire, GA.
Pallbearers: James E Andrews, Jr, Christopher Scott Andrews, Adam Jeffrey Andrews, Christopher Scott Andrews II, Joshua Bryan Andrews and Ed Ingalls.
Honorary Pallbearers: Honorable Earl Hutto; Gordon Howell; Virgil Payne; Stan Morris; and Danny Andrews
A visitation for Marge will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home located at 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Fl 32506. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00am at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home, followed by a lunch reception. A graveside service will occur at 2:00pm at Barrancas National Cemetery. Marge will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Woodrow B. Restucher, Sr. (Section 35, Grave 2494).
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019