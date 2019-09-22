Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Restucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Marge" Restucher


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Marge" Restucher Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Restucher

Pensacola - Margaret "Marge" Quarrier Restucher, age 95, of Pensacola, passed away on September 17, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Marge was born December 10, 1923 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Cushman Laidley Quarrier Sr. and the late Maggie Belle Williams.

Marge was employed by the United States Civil Service as a Naval Inventory Accuracy Officer. Marge was selected as "Boss of the Year" while serving in this roll. She was a lifetime member of the Navy League. In addition, she was the founder of the Financial Penny Ante Club as well as the legislative officer for NARFE and former President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Marge was a faithful parishioner of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church for many years.

Marge's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandchildren include - James Everett Andrews, Jr., (Vondie); Christopher Scott Andrews, (Tina); Adam Jeffrey Andrews (Dawn); Katherine Dianne Graziani (Michael) (LtCol, USMC, Ret.); David Cushman Restucher Jr.; Brooke Brannon Restucher.

Great Grandchildren include -Joshua Bryan Andrews; Miranda Kate Andrews; Christopher Scott Andrews II, (Faith); Cora Ann Andrews; Anthony Angus Graziani and Andrew Marcus Graziani.

Great Great Grandchildren include - Brinleigh Katherine Andrews; Ryder Scott Andrews; Hadley Faye Andrews; Nolan Bryant Andrews; and Astrid Imogene Restrucher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, (Woodrow Bernard Restucher, Sr.), her daughter, (Dianne Andrews) and her two brothers (Curtiss Gilbert Quarrier Sr. of Callahan, FL and Cushman Laidley Quarrier Jr. of Camden, Al).

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Farmer (LtCol, USA, Ret.), of Pensacola and her son, Rev. David Cushman Restucher, Sr. (Martha) of Bon Aire, GA.

Pallbearers: James E Andrews, Jr, Christopher Scott Andrews, Adam Jeffrey Andrews, Christopher Scott Andrews II, Joshua Bryan Andrews and Ed Ingalls.

Honorary Pallbearers: Honorable Earl Hutto; Gordon Howell; Virgil Payne; Stan Morris; and Danny Andrews

A visitation for Marge will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home located at 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Fl 32506. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00am at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home, followed by a lunch reception. A graveside service will occur at 2:00pm at Barrancas National Cemetery. Marge will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Woodrow B. Restucher, Sr. (Section 35, Grave 2494).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oaklawnfunerals.com for the RESTUCHER family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now