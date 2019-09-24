|
|
Margaret Ruth Henson
Lillian - Margaret Ruth Henson, age 91, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Lillian. She was a native of Chattanooga, TN.
Margaret was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. Margaret loved playing bridge with her friends in Spanish Cove.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert F. Henson, III of Lillian; a daughter, Cynthia (Paul) McDermott of Lillian; a son, Robert F. (Anne) Henson, IV of Birmingham; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian at 11:00am. The family will receive friends from 10:30 till time of Mass.
A private interment will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Cemetery.
ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATORY, INC. 25102 STATE STREET, ELBERTA, AL 36530
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019