Services
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
25102 State St
Elberta, AL 36530
(251) 986-3071
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Lillian, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ruth Henson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ruth Henson Obituary
Margaret Ruth Henson

Lillian - Margaret Ruth Henson, age 91, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Lillian. She was a native of Chattanooga, TN.

Margaret was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. Margaret loved playing bridge with her friends in Spanish Cove.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Robert F. Henson, III of Lillian; a daughter, Cynthia (Paul) McDermott of Lillian; a son, Robert F. (Anne) Henson, IV of Birmingham; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian at 11:00am. The family will receive friends from 10:30 till time of Mass.

A private interment will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATORY, INC. 25102 STATE STREET, ELBERTA, AL 36530
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now