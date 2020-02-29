Services
Margo Rigby
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Margo Rigby, 72 of Pensacola, FL passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Margo was born on Friday, May 23, 1947 in Pensacola, FL to Burton G. and Evelyn (Allen) Smith. She graduated from Earnest Ward High School and later received her Bachelor and Master degrees from Troy University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Margo was a member of Escambia County Master Gardeners. She volunteered with AMIkids Pensacola and has been a member of Impact 100 since its formation in Pensacola.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burton G. and Evelyn (Allen) Smith; step-father, Hank Perry.

Margo is survived by her husband, Jesse W. Rigby; children, Jennifer Talboy Holt (Creighton), David Talboy, Daniel Rigby (Heather), Dena Rigby; grandchildren, Alex Holt, Chapman Holt, Noah Talboy, Conrad Rigby, and Simone Rigby; her beloved pets, JJ and Sasha.

A Celebration of Life Service for Margo will be held 11:00am Monday, March 2, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to AMIkids Pensacola, 3685 Muldoon Road, Pensacola, FL 32526, or plant a plant in memory of Margo.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
