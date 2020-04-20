|
Maria Hall Jordan
Pensacola - Maria Hall Jordan (Nena), 93, of Pensacola, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, April 18. She was born in El Paso, Texas, on December 18, 1926, to the late Jesus F. Molinar and Elena Pena Molinar and preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Jordan.
She was the beloved mother of Maria Hess, Sheila Kinnison (Roger), and Keith Hall (Hope), and four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren lovingly called her Grandma. She was a retired physical therapist at the Pensacola Crippled Children's home, but her family and friends were her greatest passion, and friends easily became her extended family. No one crossed her threshold without the offer of coffee, drinks, and sweet treats from her special "cabinet," always perfectly set like a tea party a lady would give to honored guests.
She loved life and truly celebrated all the good life had to offer.
She will be placed to rest next to her husband at Barrancas National Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Her eulogy can be viewed on the Oak Lawn Funeral Home website.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020