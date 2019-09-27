|
Maria P. Fivgas
Gulf Breeze - Maria Paleologou Fivgas, 85, passed away September 25, 2019. She was born June 8, 1934 in Klima, Skopelos, Greece to Evanthea and Panagioti Paleologou. She married Varsamas Fivgas and moved to the United States and lived in Montgomery, AL. where she raised four children Evanthea, Georgios, John, and Panayota.
Years later her husband became ill and they move to Gulf Breeze in 1975. She was faithful and caregiving and a devote Christian.
Over the years she spent her time volunteering with the Philoptochos ladies group, Greek Festival, and making the (Prosforon) communion bread. She loved everyone as if they were her family and had many friendships. She especially loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Panagioti and Evanthea, husband Vick (Varsamas), Children Georgios (George), Evanthea (Evie).
Survived by her daughter Panayota (Joe) Whisler, son John Fivgas, son-on-law Chester Dampier, grandchildren Asta Fivgas(mother Christy), Maria Dampier, Christopher Dampier, Yianni and Zachary Whisler, and great grandson Brayden.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation Friday September 27, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with Trisaigon at 6:30 p.m. at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home, 124 W. Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL. 32502. Funeral Services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 1720 W. Garden Street, Pensacola, FL. 32502 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Bayview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 1720 W. Garden Street, Pensacola, FL. 32502 and Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation at 1721 Mt. Meigs Road, Montgomery, AL. 36107.
