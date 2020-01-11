|
Maria Patti
Pensacola - Maria Patti, 87, of Pensacola, peacefully passed from this life on January 8, 2020. Maria Patti Vann (Vicenza Maria Santa Patti) born in March 1932 was the oldest daughter of Joe Patti Seafood founders, Joe and Anna Patti. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Anna Patti, brothers Sam and Joey, and sister Josie.
Maria was a vivacious, beautiful, loving and talented woman. An accomplished pianist and singer at a young age, Maria embodied a strong love of country and our military. She joined the U.S. Army, Women's Army Corps, and served in Germany. Teaching was her life's passion. She taught at Saint Benedict's in Elberta, Alabama, and later at Saint Thomas More, St. Stephen's, Saint Michael's, Saint John's, Pensacola Catholic High, Allie Yniestra Elementary, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense Dependents Schools in Germany. Maria ran for the State Legislature in the 1984 and, afterretirement, she became a volunteer at Pensacola's National Naval Aviation Museum.
Maria is survived by her brothers Frank and Gerard Patti, and her four children and their spouses, James and Carla Jabre Vann, Joseph and Pascale Dupuydupin Vann, Michael Vann, and Patricia and Brad Imel; grandsons Alexandre, Christopher, Andrew, and Michael Vann, granddaughter Kaitlin Vann Purvis and Christopher Purvis; and more than twenty beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3295 Barrancas Ave, Pensacola, Thursday 10:00AM, with a reception following at Heritage Hall, Seville Quarter. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting any donations be sent to Benedictine Sisters, Sacred Heart Monastery, Cullman, AL (www.shmon.org) or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW.org).
Oaklawn Funeral Home (www.oaklawnfunerals.com) will have additional obituary information and further details regarding the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020