Maria Victoria FontanillaPensacola - Maria Victoria Fontanilla, age 61, of Pensacola, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November, 25, 2020 following an extended illness. Maria was born to the late Victorio Gatdula and Ofelia Gonzales in Manila City, Philippines. Maria was a devout Catholic and loved going to Little Flower Catholic Church for mass service. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a certified nursing assistant at Haven of our Lady of Peace. She loved gardening, planting and caring for plants. Maria loved to watch Filipino soap operas and TV shows. She enjoyed cooking Filipino food and travel whenever she could to the Philippines or around the USA to see family and friends.Those left to cherish her memory include, her two daughters, Lalaine Fontanilla-Panis and Laura Elise Anderson; a brother, Alfredo Gatdula; three grandchildren, Llanz Adeo Fontanilla, Lynelle Vince Panis and Leanne Aeryn Panis; a sister-in-law, Gemma Gatdula; a son-in law, Alvin Panis.Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am Saturday, December, 5, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church, with Fr. Matthew Worthen, celebrant. The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00pm, Friday December 4, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.