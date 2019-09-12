Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
Marianna Josephine Carlos


1925 - 2019
Marianna Josephine Carlos Obituary
Marianna Josephine Carlos

Pensacola - Marianna Josephine Carlos, 93, of Pensacola passed peacefully on Sunday, September 8th with her loving family holding her hands. Born on October 6, 1925, Marianna was a second-generation Italian immigrant from the Apicerno family of Rhode Island.

She is survived by her son Monte Carlos (Cheryl), daughter Donna Arnold (Eddie), granddaughters Mandy Hall (David), Janie Carlos, Rhiannon Arnold Rogers, Grandson Rhian Arnold as well as her great-granddaughters Josephine Hall and Madalann and Maisan Rogers. Marianna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Carlos, to whom she will be buried alongside at Bellview Baptist Church.

Grandma enjoyed cooking for her family, fishing with Papa and, in her later years, never met a Hallmark movie that she didn't like. She was known for her joyful disposition, spunky attitude and fierce independence.

A funeral service is scheduled for 12pm Saturday at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, with visitation beginning at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter, PO Box 11553, Pensacola, FL 32524 or via Paypal to [email protected]

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
