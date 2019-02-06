|
|
Marianne Munson Mabie
Pensacola, FL - Marianne Munson Smith Mabie died Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Pensacola, FL.
She was born in Plant City, FL September 5, 1925, to J. Gordon Smith of Wilkes County, GA and Marian Munson Smith of Rushville, IL, eldest of their three children. Marianne graduated from Plant City H.S. in 1942 and graduated from Florida State College for Women in 1946, the last class before the college became Florida State University. She married her husband of 50 years, Lefferts Lamont Mabie, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, in July 1945 upon his return from England where he served as a B-17 pilot during WWII. When he returned to the University of Florida in Gainesville to earn his Juris Doctorate degree, Marianne pursued her master's degree in Education there. The Mabie family came to Pensacola in 1965 from Hardee County, FL where Mr. Mabie practiced law and served as county judge. Mrs. Mabie was a member of a number of hereditary societies and had held offices in several, among them United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Colonists, Colonial Dames of America, Daughters of 1812, Magna Charta Dames, The Jamestown Society, Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, The Plantagenet Society and The Descendants of the Colonial Clergy.
She is survived by her daughter, Margarete Mabie; son, Lefferts L. Mabie, III (Rita); granddaughter, Charlotte Wakeley Jerbic (Eugen); great grandchildren, Mila and Nicolas Jerbic; sister; Joanne Smith Moore of Naples, FL and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her brother, Gordon Munson Smith, died in 2007.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Gadsden Street Methodist Church, with Rev. Gail Baughman and Rev. Rian Kegerreis officiating. The family will receive guests in the Gathering Hall following services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Lefferts L. Mabie, Sr. Endowment Fund at The University of West Florida established by Mr. Mabie in honor of his parents in 1991, or Gadsden Street United Methodist Church, 901 East Gadsden St., Pensacola, FL 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019