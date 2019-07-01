Services
Marie Montalbano
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Marie Christine Montalbano


1927 - 2019
Pensacola - Marie Christine Montalbano, 91, of Pensacola, FL passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Marie was born in Camillus, NY on November 21, 1927 and graduated high school at Solvay High School in 1944. After graduation she worked in a suit factory. She met the love of her life Ralph C. Montalbano, and they married in 1947. Marie and Ralph moved to Pensacola in 1968. Marie was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was very active at the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store for many years and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she was president numerous times.

Marie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Charles Montalbano.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice Marie Krumbein (Herb); sons, Mark Charles Montalbano (Pam) and James Ralph Montalbano all of Pensacola; granddaughters, Christine Pohlmann Swenson of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Lynn Krumbein (Tamala) of Pensacola and Marsha Vaughn (Wayne) of Molino; grandsons, Marcus Frank Montalbano and Tony Montalbano both of Pensacola.

Visitation will be held 1:30pm until the Funeral Service at 2:30pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Fr. Eugene Pathe officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice, especially Adam Willis, RN, the nursing staff of Carpenter's Creek Ophelia Bachman and the staff of Grannie Nannies for their professionalism and support to our mother.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 1, 2019
