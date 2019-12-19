|
Marie Claire Thorsby
Marie Claire Thorsby, known to most as "Mollie", passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. She was just 15 days shy of her 95th birthday.
Mollie was born on Christmas Day, 1924, and was a true gift to all who knew her. She was one of eight children born to Juan and Maria Feliciano in Santa Clara, CA, where she grew up. During WWII she helped in the war efforts by working as a "Rosie the Riveter" in defense plants in the San Francisco area. Late in the war, while on an extended trip to Memphis, she met and married Robert Thorsby and supported him throughout his Navy and civil service careers. The Navy took them as far as Hawaii and Cuba, but ultimately they fell in love with Milton, FL during their time stationed at NAS Whiting Field. They settled permanently in Milton in the 1960's.
Mollie was a steadfast source of unconditional love, support, and generosity. Her deep, easy laugh would lighten any gathering. Great food, warm hugs, and golf cart rides were guaranteed when visiting her house, and visitors almost always left with some goodies tucked lovingly into a jar or a decorative tin. Her home was always open, and her candy jar was always full.
She was a talented and instinctive cook who seldom consulted a recipe yet produced amazing Southern cuisine such as fried chicken, pot roast, carrot cake, etc. She was a genius at creating simple, sometimes comical, ways to entertain children (from sorting stray buttons to spontaneous summer trips with her granddaughters). With Mollie, the journey was always as fun as the destination. She was a great dancer, a skilled seamstress and an avid fisherwoman who fished from her own dock up until a few months before she passed.
Aside from her many talents and hobbies, she will be remembered most as an inspiring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love for her family was profound and wondrous. During her latter years frailty and old age would fade from her face, replaced by a smile and a gleam, when her daughter, granddaughters and great-granddaughters came to visit.
Mollie left the world a better, happier place by passing down her sense of humor and nurturing skills.
Mollie was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Feliciano; her seven brothers and sisters, Emily, Dorothy, Katherine, Albert, Raymond, Eleanor, and Lillian; and her devoted husband of 63 years, Robert.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Johnstone (Rob) of Milton, FL, her son David Thorsby of Forest Park, GA; her granddaughters Claire Schnoor (Jeff) of Pensacola, FL and Jennifer Oetting (Jon) of Tallahassee, FL; as well as four great-granddaughters Marin, Juliet, Sidney and Julia.
A gathering of friends and family to honor Mollie's memory will be held in the near future.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019