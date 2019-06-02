|
Marilyn Christine Tillman
Pensacola - Marilyn Christine Tillman, 76, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on May 30, 2019. Marilyn was born near Colquitt, Georgia but called Pensacola home from an early age. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Pauline & John Barbon and granddaughter Sara Beth Martin. She is survived by her husband, Harris Tillman Jr, their children Tracey Burgess (husband Gerald), Keith Tillman (wife Deb), grandsons Alex Martin, Nathanael Burgess and Jordan Burgess, brothers Ed Miller and Tony Barbon. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Marilyn's family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at Covenant Hospice Care for their kindness, support and care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
A memorial service will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 5pm with Pastor Virgil Tillman officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 2, 2019