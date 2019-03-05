|
Marilyn Lynn Woody
Milton - My beloved wife and best friend, Marilyn Lynn Woody, went to be with the Lord March 2nd, 2019
Born Marilyn Lynn Mason to Charles and Sylvia Mason she grew up in Richmond, Virginia graduated Hermitage High School in June 1973, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Mason and step-father, Calvin Ogburn.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of some 48 years, Paul A. Woody; her mother, Sylvia Mason Ogburn; her sister, Sharon Chirckinian (George) and two brothers, Robert Mason (Sue) and Philip Mason (Linda) of Richmond, Virginia.
She was a devoted missionary and pastor's wife, one who always thought of others, who was an exemplary Christian lady serving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from the heart. She was a member and servant at Trinity Baptist Church in Milton Florida for some 32 years and served in the Dominican Republic alongside her husband establishing Iglesias Bautista Trinidad for 8 years.
The visitation is Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, 6-7:00 p.m., service will be at 7:00 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, 5301 US-90, Milton, Florida 32571; burial will be held Thursday, March 7th, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Barrancas National Cemetery. Instead of flowers donations can be made to Bible Literature and Missionary Foundation in Shelbyville Tennessee. She will be greatly missed by all.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019