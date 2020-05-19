|
|
Marilyn McDaniel Pinney
Pensacola - Marilyn McDaniel Pinney of Pensacola, Florida (formerly of Mansfield, Arkansas) went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 16th, 2020. Marilyn was born October 12, 1935 to Orby and Ruth Carson McDaniel in Auburn, Arkansas, which is now Fort Chaffee. She was 84 years of age.
Marilyn leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Jim Pinney, Greg and wife Michelle Pinney, Jerry and wife Naomi Pinney and Chris and wife Debbie Pinney all of Pensacola, Florida. She is also survived by two sisters Carolyn McDaniel and Janelle Graves of Mansfield, Arkansas and brother, Glenn and wife Beth McDaniel of Greenwood, Arkansas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She has many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn is proceeded in death by her parents, Orby and Ruth McDaniel, husband James Pinney II, and brother Randy McDaniel.
Marilyn's celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Warrington Church of Christ with Barry Jones officiating. Arrangements and cremation are being entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Waldron, Arkansas.
Marilyn was an active member of the Warrington Church of Christ in Pensacola, Florida for the past 55 years. She retired from International Paper Company in Pensacola, Florida.
We are so grateful for the love, compassion and comfort our Arkansas family showed during our Mother's final journey home. Our hearts are filled with love for each and every one of you.
