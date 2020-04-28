Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Marilyn Williams Faulk


1948 - 2020
Marilyn Williams Faulk

Milton - Marilyn Williams Faulk passed away April 26, 2020 at the age of 71. Marilyn was born on October 2, 1948 in Pensacola, Florida.

Marilyn leaves behind husband; Rufus Faulk, daughters; Kimberly Wilson-Cook (Kevin),Tracye Little, grandchildren; Shelby Wilson, Cicely Wilson Kidd (Cody), Tucker Wilson, great grand daughter; Evelyn Kidd, precious nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations to an equine rescue, kidney foundation or .

Family has requested a private ceremony be held.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
