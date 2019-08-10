|
|
Marion Alan Brock
Pensacola - Marion Alan Brock passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday night, August 7, 2019 at age 70. He was born June 28, 1949 in Panama. He is precessed by parents, Marion Francis and Mary Elizabeth Brock. Alan is survived by his wife of 44 years,Vicki, two children Matt (Shelly and Hunter) and Ashley Wood (Tapper, Mary Elizabeth and Kate). He is also survived by brothers Mike Brock, Mark Brock (Michelle), Tim Brock (Bonnie) and sisters Michelle Boyea (Bob) and Mary Kercher (Bill), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Alan, Mr. Brock, AB, Pop and/or Fuzz was a genuine and generous man who spent most of his life serving and giving to others and to the Lord. Alan was a member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees and loved getting up early on Sundays to clean up for Worship at the Water. He was a successful businessman who helped grow Coastal Insulation with partners Steve Burch and Jim Young. When Alan wasn't working hard, he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, traveling (especially to New Zealand), yard work, hunting, golfing, and watching Alabama football.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the friends and family that helped, shared time and stories over the past 9 months. Your warmth and kindness brought joy to Alan and his family in his final days.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Alan to his favorite charity, ( http://www.stjude.org ) Go to the link and follow the "Ways to Give" prompt.
A celebration of Alan's life will begin at 3:00pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church along with a reception immediately following the service, in the courtyard of the church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019