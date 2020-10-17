Marion "Marty" E. Marchetti
Pace - Marion "Marty" E. Marchetti of Pace, Florida passed away 10/14/2020 with his daughter, Jennifer, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Hazel Marchetti, siblings Doris Marchetti and George E. Marchetti Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Eunice "Polly" Marchetti, children Mary Shawn Marchetti Henning (Spike), Jennifer Marchetti Kensler (Ray), J. Kevin Marchetti, stepchildren Eddie McDonald (Diane), Terri Good (Keith) Joseph Romer, Cindi Platt (Dustin) and Kathy Whetmore (David). He also leaves numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Marty was an amazing man and a wonderful father. We're so blessed to have had him in our lives. Marty loved boating and fishing and shared that love with his children. The happiest days of our childhood were spent on our boat with Dad.
He began his career at NAS Pensacola as a machinist apprentice and rose through the ranks to master machinist and tool and die maker. During his tenure, he created parts for Apollo 11 and the Saturn five rocket that are now in the Smithsonian institution Air and Space Museum. He also designed and built a Zero Gravity Simulator for the space program.
When he left the Navy Base, he took a job at Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he supervised the construction of nuclear reactors and other complex pieces of machinery. He excelled at designing tooling and eventually he was promoted to manufacturing engineer. Westinghouse Corporation holds a patent on several machining tools he designed and built. Marty could fix anything! When the Westinghouse plant in Pensacola closed Marty was given an early retirement. Shortly thereafter, Westinghouse hired him back as a consultant, and he traveled around the world supervising the instillation turbine generators in power plants.
Marty lived a good full of love and family. He was the best father ever and raised his children to be smart, kind and creative people. No matter what, he always loved us. Rest in peace sweet Daddy.
In leu of flowers please consider a donation to Marty's son, Kevin, Medical Go Fund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-marchetti-medical-fund
Visitation: Monday, October 19, 4-6 pm, Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway #90E. Pensacola, FL
Funeral, Tuesday, October 20, 11 am, Pace Community Church, 4310 North Spencer Field Road, Pace FL, 32571