1/
Marion E. "Marty" Marchetti
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion "Marty" E. Marchetti

Pace - Marion "Marty" E. Marchetti of Pace, Florida passed away 10/14/2020 with his daughter, Jennifer, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Hazel Marchetti, siblings Doris Marchetti and George E. Marchetti Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Eunice "Polly" Marchetti, children Mary Shawn Marchetti Henning (Spike), Jennifer Marchetti Kensler (Ray), J. Kevin Marchetti, stepchildren Eddie McDonald (Diane), Terri Good (Keith) Joseph Romer, Cindi Platt (Dustin) and Kathy Whetmore (David). He also leaves numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Marty was an amazing man and a wonderful father. We're so blessed to have had him in our lives. Marty loved boating and fishing and shared that love with his children. The happiest days of our childhood were spent on our boat with Dad.

He began his career at NAS Pensacola as a machinist apprentice and rose through the ranks to master machinist and tool and die maker. During his tenure, he created parts for Apollo 11 and the Saturn five rocket that are now in the Smithsonian institution Air and Space Museum. He also designed and built a Zero Gravity Simulator for the space program.

When he left the Navy Base, he took a job at Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he supervised the construction of nuclear reactors and other complex pieces of machinery. He excelled at designing tooling and eventually he was promoted to manufacturing engineer. Westinghouse Corporation holds a patent on several machining tools he designed and built. Marty could fix anything! When the Westinghouse plant in Pensacola closed Marty was given an early retirement. Shortly thereafter, Westinghouse hired him back as a consultant, and he traveled around the world supervising the instillation turbine generators in power plants.

Marty lived a good full of love and family. He was the best father ever and raised his children to be smart, kind and creative people. No matter what, he always loved us. Rest in peace sweet Daddy.

In leu of flowers please consider a donation to Marty's son, Kevin, Medical Go Fund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-marchetti-medical-fund

Visitation: Monday, October 19, 4-6 pm, Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway #90E. Pensacola, FL

Funeral, Tuesday, October 20, 11 am, Pace Community Church, 4310 North Spencer Field Road, Pace FL, 32571






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
8504327805
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved