Marion Martin Stangler
1923 - 2020
Marion Martin Stangler

Pensacola - Marion Rose Schillinger Martin Stangler, born in Watervliet, N. Y. on April 1, 1923. She was the fourth child of Joseph and May Hayes Schillinger. She was educated at St. Patrick School and Catholic Central High School in Troy, N.Y. class of 1940. Marion first worked for Montgomery Ward & Co in Menands, N.Y., then went to work for the Watervliet Arsenal, Watervliet, N.Y.

In 1942, Marion married Albert J. Martin and had 2 sons, Albert J. Martin, III and Jeffery T. Martin, both of Pensacola area now.

After her husband's Pacific tour of duty, Albert went to work for Behr-Manning Corp and was transferred to Pittsburg, Pa for 5 years then to Syracuse, N. Y.

Marion worked for Hancock Field, Syracuse, N.Y. until she was transferred to Homestead AFB, Homestead, FL, where she worked until 1985 after 30 years of service. The couple moved to Stuart, Fl where Albert passed away in 1989.

Marion married Ben Stangler in May, 1998, they moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas. After Ben's death she moved to Pensacola and the Veranda in 2011.

For her 90th birthday bucket list, she and both sons skydived. In 2012, Marion went to Albuquerque, N. M. for a hot air balloon ride. In 2016, Marion went to the see the Ark in Kentucky and decided to zip line.

Marion loved playing cards of any kind, bridge, bingo, casinos and horseracing. Marion went to many event and trips with her grandson, A. J. Martin of Hyannis, MA, as well as cruises with her son. She had a zest for life and was very outgoing and active, kept young doing fun moving things.

She leaves behind many friends all over the United States and 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, please make donations to St. Provincial House, 385 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110 (1-518-783-3500) Sister of Saint Joseph in name of Marion Stangler and Sister Rose Miriam.

Date of services in Pensacola, FL and Troy, NY will be run in the local papers at a later date after the first of the year.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
