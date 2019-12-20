|
|
Marion Patricia Galloway
Marion Patricia Galloway was born March 12, 1940 passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, George L. Galloway, her mother, Lois Galloway, and her only sister, Annette Galloway. Patricia was a graduate of Judson College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts. She taught middle school for over 30 years in Pensacola, Florida where she resided until retiring and returning to her home town of Frisco City, Alabama where she was a member of Frisco City First Baptist Church.
Patricia was a devoted daughter and sister. She cherished reading and often spoke of how happy she was to finally be "home". Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11AM with the Rev. Mark McCullough officiating. Interment will be at Union Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family is accepting flowers or a donation may be made in her name toThe American Parkinson Disease Association: Hope in Progress, would be appreciated. Visit our online registry at
www.johnsonfh.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019