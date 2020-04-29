|
Marion Sclease Beck
Pensacola - Marion Sclease Beck, 97, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020.
Marion was a native of Pensacola, FL. As a young woman she met her husband to be, Captain Frank Beck. She and Frank were married in 1939 until his passing in 1999. Marion spent time in La Paz, Bolivia where she helped her in-law's medical missionary clinic. She later spent time volunteering at University Hospital in Pensacola for over 20 years. Marion was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and later Cokesbury United Methodist Church. Marion spent her life nurturing a beautiful family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Captain Frank M. Beck; her daughter, Charlotte Phillips; her daughter-in-law, Alice Beck; as well as her son-in-law, Neil Phillips.
Survivors include her sons, Adrian Beck (Marie) of Pensacola and Charles Beck (Emily) of Tallahassee; granddaughter, Tanya Beck (Aaron) of Pensacola; grandsons, Jason Phillips (Kim) of Panama City and Ross Beck (Audra) of Tallahassee; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, there will be private family services. Marion will be entombed with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.
The family would like to thank the staff at Your Life of Pensacola as well as Covenant Care Hospice.
