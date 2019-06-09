|
|
Marion Vaughn Brown
Pensacola - Marion Vaughn Brown, age 96, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, June 05, 2019. Marion was born on April, 12 1923 in Birmingham, AL. She was educated in the Birmingham schools and earned a bachelor's degree from Birmingham Southern College.
Marion was married to Louis L. Brown in 1946 and, together, they celebrated 69 years of marriage. They had two daughters. The family were members of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis L. Brown; her daughter, Janet E. Brown: and her son-in-law, Gene Miller.
Marion is survived by her daughter Nancy B. Miller and her son-in-law Robert A. Jones, both of Pensacola.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00a.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Susan R. Sowers officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th, Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503, or the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019