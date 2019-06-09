Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Marion Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Vaughn Brown


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Vaughn Brown Obituary
Marion Vaughn Brown

Pensacola - Marion Vaughn Brown, age 96, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, June 05, 2019. Marion was born on April, 12 1923 in Birmingham, AL. She was educated in the Birmingham schools and earned a bachelor's degree from Birmingham Southern College.

Marion was married to Louis L. Brown in 1946 and, together, they celebrated 69 years of marriage. They had two daughters. The family were members of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis L. Brown; her daughter, Janet E. Brown: and her son-in-law, Gene Miller.

Marion is survived by her daughter Nancy B. Miller and her son-in-law Robert A. Jones, both of Pensacola.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00a.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Susan R. Sowers officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th, Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503, or the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now