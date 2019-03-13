|
Marius Antoine "Matt" Gache
Pace - Marius Antoine Gache, 81, of Pace passed away March 6, 2019 with loved ones by his side.
Matt was born June 28, 1937 in Passaic, NJ, to Joseph Marius and Marie Anne (Gaonach) Gache.
Matt grew up on Kessler Avenue in Lodi, NJ. He played the accordion as he grew up, and that spurred an interest in music. Through his life he played the trumpet, piano and the bag pipes. He played football in high school and graduated in 1955.
Matt went to Colby College in Maine on a football scholarship, playing football and hockey, graduating in 1960. Matt married and had a son James Marius Gache and a daughter Jacqueline Elizabeth Gache, Matt joined the Navy and became a commissioned officer in December of 1960. Matt went to flight school and earned his "Wings of Gold". He retired 23 years later as a successful pilot and a Vietnam Veteran. Matt retired from his second career as a flight instructor at Whiting Field in Milton FL teaching future military aviators in the newly developed flight simulators.
Matt attended the First United Methodist Church where he met and later married Donna Kay Barze Mullins on December 17, 1988. Matt loved his family and adored his grandchildren who lovingly called him "Grampe". He relaxed while reading political books and books on Vietnam. He also enjoyed watching the new found news channel "One America Network". In private moments, Matt would share a dance or two with his wife to songs pulled from their vast music collection. A reason to get the family together also included the occasional fresh fish fry by his son-in-law, Jeff.
Matt was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kay Barze Gache.
Matt is survived by: his son, James Gache; daughter-in-law, Brenda Gache; his daughter, Jackie Tucker; step-daughter, Michelle Gray; son-in-law, Jeff Gray; two grandchildren, Jameson Gray and Brooklynn Gray; and numerous extended family members.
Respects can be made at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton on Saturday March 16, 2019 with visitation starting at 2:00 pm until the memorial service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery on Scenic Highway in Pensacola.
Thank you to Covenant Hospice for your loving care of our dad.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019