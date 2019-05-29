Marjorie (Margie) Alice White Zoellner



Pensacola,FL - Marjorie (Margie) Alice White Zoellner, 97, of Pensacola, passed away peacefully in her home of 62 years on Perdido Bay on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



She was born December 27, 1921 in Pensacola, FL and raised on East Jackson Street. She was the 5th child of Elmer and Clara White, who owned the White Star Market on S. Palafox St. in the 1920s.



She was a graceful ballerina and tap dancer who performed on stage at the Saenger Theatre. She met her husband, Max N. Zoellner, Sr., during a community dance at The Church of the Sacred Heart on Ninth Avenue. They were married on May 3, 1941, and spent 69 years dancing through life together. A military family, the Army assigned them to Ft. Barrancas (Pensacola, FL), Ft. Adams (Newport, RI), Ft. Shafter & Schofield Barracks (Hawaii), Camp Rucker (Enterprise, AL), and Ft. Benning (Columbus, GA), before retiring back to Pensacola in 1956.



A loving mother and wife, Margie was always there for family and neighbors, and her door was always open for a cup of coffee and afternoon chats. Whether bowling with her league, working in her yard or mullet fishing in the bay she lived life to the fullest. She hosted many family fish-fries and was known for her hospitality. Friends and family held a celebratory fish-fry in her memory last Sunday at her home.



She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years; 7 siblings and 6 siblings-in-law: Mary Catherine Smith (Dan), Herbert White (Margaret), Alma Fields (Cliff), Clara Chew (Clint), Elmer White, Jr. (Thelma), Henry White (Barbara), and Edward White; and her niece Cissy Fields and nephew Clint Chew, DVM.



She is survived by her daughter, Maxine Z. Burke and son, Max N. Zoellner, Jr. both of Pensacola; granddaughter, Susan Michael and her husband, CDR Kyle Michael, USN, Ret., and great-grandchildren, James Nicholas, Thomas Ramsay, Kyla Ihilani, and Kaitlin Leilani all of CO Springs, CO; also cousin, LeRoy Urie (Trixie) of Gulf Port, MS; sister-in-law, Ann White of Pensacola; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be 11:30am until the Funeral Service at 12:30pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. The Reverend Matthew Mahan of All Saints Anglican Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. Friends and family are welcome to attend an open house at Margie's home from 3:00pm to 7:00pm after the burial.Pallbearers will be Dan Smith, Cliff Fields, Elmer White, Mark White, Kyle Michael and James Michael.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Margie's favorite charities: St. Labre (www.stlabre.org) or St. Joseph's (www.stjo.org) Indian Schools.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Sherry, Donna, Tyisha, and all those who gave loving care to Margie. Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019