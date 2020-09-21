Marjorie Bates
Charlotte - Marjorie Ruth Trawick Bates was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She passed away on Thursday, September 17th, in Charlotte, NC. Margie was the daughter of Ralph Woodrow Trawick and Nellie Estelle Trawick of Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother Barry Eugene Trawick and is survived by her brother Stephen Charles Trawick of Gulf Breeze, Florida. Margie was a graduate of Auburn University, class of 1959. She married David Wynn Bates, Sr. of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on March 19, 1960. She had four children who survive her- Jacquelyn Alling, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Cynthia Hall, Matthews, North Carolina; David Bates, Apex, North Carolina; Michael Bates, Sherrills Ford, NC. Margie has six grandchildren-Kacey Mahle, Matthews, North Carolina; Courtney Pugh, Charlotte, North Carolina; Meagan Chieppor, Raleigh, North Carolina; Cameron Bates, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; Sara Bates, Middletown, Delaware; Jonathan Bates, Middletown, Delaware. Margie also has three great grandchildren. Colt Mahle, Matthews, North Carolina; Haddie Pugh, Charlotte, North Carolina; and Lulu Pugh, Charlotte, North Carolina. Margie lived a happy life in Phillipsburg, PA and Hilton Head, SC caring for her family. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed playing golf and had the distinct pleasure of scoring two holes in one during her playing years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, the American Diabetes Association
, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mrs. Bates and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
.