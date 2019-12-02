Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Marjorie Fink
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gadsden Street United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Gadsden Street United Methodist Church
Marjorie Fink


1924 - 2019
Marjorie Fink

Pensacola - Marjorie Salter Fink, 95, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Marjorie was born November 5, 1924 in Monroeville, AL but from a young age, grew up in Pensacola, FL. She graduated from Pensacola High School in 1944. As military spouse, she traveled the world in support of her husband, Robert "Bob" H. Fink, ADJC (RET) throughout WWI, the Korean War, and the Vietnam Conflict. Later in life, Marjorie joined the Sacred Heart Hospital team where she served for 39 joyful years. Marjorie was a kind soul and avid supporter of countless friends and all her family. She was life-long member of Gadsden Street United Methodist Church.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, George Metz Salter, Sr., and Leona Daniels Salter; her husband, Bob; her oldest brother, George M. Salter, Jr., and great grandson, Degan Barrett Cobb.

Marjorie is survived by brothers, John Edward (Sybil) and James Daniels (Leeann) Salter; her daughter, Patricia Fink (Frank) Dodge, and son, Robert Douglas Fink (Cindi). She was blessed with five grandchildren, Michael Dodge (Arleen), Dawn Dodge Whigham (Scot), Danika Fink Cobb (Dusty), Kylie Fink Lauer (Parker) and Cameron Fink (Brianna) and six great grandchildren, Shelton and Patrick Whigham, Delaney, Daylen and Declynn Cobb and Madelynn Fink.

Visitation will take place Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Gadsden Street United Methodist Church from 10:00am until funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Michael Dodge, Cameron Fink, Keith, Andrew and Brandon Bell, and Parker Lauer.

Honorary pallbearers are: Edward and James Salter, Dusty Cobb, and her Mary-Martha Sunday School class.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gadsden Street United Methodist Church (www.gadsdenstreetmethodist.com).
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
