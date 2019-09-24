Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Godwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Margie) Godwin


1933 - 2019
Marjorie (Margie) Godwin Obituary
Marjorie (Margie) Godwin

Pensacola - Marjorie (Margie) Godwin, age 86 passed away on September 21, 2019 peacefully with her family at her side. Known for her kindness and a smile that would light up a room, she was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed.

Margie was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her six brothers and sisters and her husband of 65 years, Leon Godwin.

Margie is survived by her three daughters: Wanda Pickens (William), Rita Hughes, and Sondra Godwin, and her two sons: Clyde Godwin (Susan) and Stanley Godwin (Gay). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 25th at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Rosary 1:30-2:00 p.m., Visitation 2:00-3:00 p.m., and Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to Haven of Our Lady of Peace Activities Department.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
