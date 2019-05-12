Marjorie L. Mobley Mooneyham



Pensacola, FL - Marjorie Mooneyham, 97, went home to Jesus on Friday, May 10, 2019. In her church, in her classroom, and especially in her family, Marjorie was the ultimate caregiver. For these past 13 years, her family has had the special privilege to return some of that special care.



Marjorie was born in Pensacola, FL to Joseph and Loddie (Merritt) Mobley on December 28, 1921. She loved God's word and was a lifelong student of His word. She enjoyed teaching Bible classes at Brent Baptist Church on St. John Street, North Hill Baptist Church, and Scenic Heights Baptist Church. Love of Jesus and love of others was the centerpiece of her life.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 65 years, Dayton H. Mooneyham, Jr; her brother, Vaughn Mobley and her son-in-law, Ray Taylor.



She is survived by her daughter, Dale Taylor; son, Joel (Michelle) Mooneyham; grandchildren, John (Becky) Taylor, Jeremy Mooneyham of Colorado, Matt Mooneyham, Mark (Amber) Taylor, and Alison (Matt) Lacour. She loved children, and children loved their Meme. Her great-grandchildren, Sarah Taylor, Caleb Taylor, Daylin Mooneyham, Anna Taylor, Tyson Lacour, Luke Taylor, Beau Lacour, Andrew Taylor, Jacob Taylor and Joshua Taylor; as well as her sister, Laverne Bishop Benford of Columbus, GA; and brother, Doyle Mobley; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be held 9:30am until the Funeral Service at 10:30am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Pat Mobley officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.