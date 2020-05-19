|
Marjory Welsh Johnston
Pensacola - Marjory Flo Welsh Johnston, age 103 years, passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Marjory was born December 6, 1916 in Pensacola; she was the daughter of Florence Richardson Welsh and Thomas Everett Welsh. Her grandparents were John Washington Richardson and Rebecca Curlee Richardson, John George Welsh (early historic statesman of Pensacola) and Mary Jane Woolsey Welsh.
She attended Montevallo State College for Women and the University of Alabama where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Marjory married Lt. Floyd Albert (F.A.) Johnston, Jr. in 1941. She then left Pensacola to begin the life of being a Navy pilot's wife. They had two daughters, Melinda, and Diana.
After World War II they settled in Houston with F.A.'s family. When her daughters married and moved away, she moved back to Pensacola to care for her elderly parents. Marjory returned to school for medical and business training courses which allowed her to go to work for Drs. Frank Griskovich and James Balcom. For the following 21years she only could describe her job as "Wonderful and a joy to go to everyday".
At age 71 Margie retired to devote all of her time to caring for her mother. Marjory's mother died at the age of 106 years.
Marjory was baptized, confirmed, and married at Christ Episcopal Church which she attended until leaving Pensacola in the early 1940s. Upon returning to Pensacola she joined St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where she has been a member for the past 50 years.
At times Marjory traveled with her children to places she had only dreamed of. Only to mention a few: autumn in New England, Canada, and the highlight probably was London, where she shopped tirelessly at Harrods Department Store (maybe the largest in the world, she thought). So many memories that make a lifetime.
Marjory loved many things: her church, music, reading, writing beautiful poetry, sitting at her kitchen table working her crossword puzzles, and much to the joy and happiness of her family and friends she was a fabulous cook. If you were to ask her what made her the happiest, she would say her girls and grandchildren. Her beautiful smile, witty sense of humor, wise advice, being a natural philosopher and her kindness will be always and forever missed.
Marjory is survived by her daughters, Melinda Littlepage (Gary) and Diana Herbert (Fred); grandchildren, Jon Loveless, Lance Loveless (DeAnna), Brad Littlepage, Winston Littlepage, Trey Herbert (Peggy), and Amy Peck; great grandchildren, Ashley Loveless, Gunnar Loveless, Max Loveless, Chance Littlepage, Jake Littlepage, Katie Littlepage, Kendall Peck, Taylor Peck, Nathan Peck; sister, Catherine Petrie; niece and nephews, Susan Petrie Smith, Mark Petrie and Phillip Petrie. Marjory also leaves three great, great grandchildren, Jackson Sanders, Kyle and Emma Littlepage.
Marjory spent the last six years at Solaris Health Care. All who knew her adored her. She always had a smile on her face for everyone. Her sister, Catherine was precious to her. Catherine would encourage Marjory and together they would sing the popular 1920s song, "Margie". Catherine and Marjory delighted in each other; Catherine will miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank Marjory's caregivers, Marcia Lee, Mattie Gross, Pam Bradley, Tara Jackson who brought much comfort to her over the years. The caregivers meant the world to Marjory and her family.
Those we love do not go away.
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed, and very dear.
Memorial services will be later this summer. Thoughts and prayers for Marjory's family can be sent online to Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
