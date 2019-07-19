Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Union Baptist Church
1300 N. Guillemard Street
Mark Anthony Cotton


1956 - 2019
Mark Anthony Cotton Obituary
Mark Anthony Cotton

- - Servant of God Well Done! "And we know (with great confidence) that God causes all things to work together for good for those who love God, to those who are called according to His plan and purpose" Romans 8:28

Mark Anthony Cotton, known to many as "Anthony" or "Slick", age 63, began his life's journey on January 31, 1956 in Pensacola, FL. On Tuesday, July 09, 2019 that journey came to an end. An angel was dispatched to Anthony's bedside, spoke softly to him and said, "Come unto me, and I will give you rest". He accepted the call and made his Heavenly Transition, ending his physical journey here on Earth.

Mark Anthony attended Booker T. Washington High School.

Private Viewing Friday! Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at (Noon) 12:00pmCT at Greater Union Baptist Church, 1300 N. Guillemard Street, Dr. Michael A. Thompson, Officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019
