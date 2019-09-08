|
|
Mark Daniel Apple
Pensacola - Mark Daniel Apple, age 59, of Pensacola, was called home Sunday, September 01, 2019. He was the first born of unexpected twins to bless the household of Jo Ann and the late Hugh A. Apple, on November 12, 1959. Mark was greeted at home by his older brother, David. His early years were spent with the family in Norton, Kansas. Since his father was a minister, the family traveled to central Kansas, eastern Missouri, and Dallas, Texas before the family made their home in Pensacola. He chose the profession early in life of working in the restaurant business, progressing to the position of Executive Chef in several places in Texas, with his last position being the University Club at FSU in Tallahassee, FL while working for The Club Corporation of America. While serving with the CCA, he received several achievement awards for his work in the kitchens of several prominent restaurants and country clubs. Mark then came to Pensacola where he went to work for his elder brother David, at the Apple Market. He continued there for approximately 10 years as Lead Chef. His latest position was with The Hangar Restaurant in Milton, FL where he spent the last seven months. Mark was a gifted artist with most of his work being done early in his life. It seemed his cooking absorbed his artistic abilities in the kitchen for the remainder of his life. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, and he loved his lord dearly. Several years ago, he went on two mission trips with his church to Ireland, where he cooked for the team. When he did have any free time, he liked to fish.
Mark is preceded in death by his father. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jo Ann Apple; brother, David (Mica), twin brother, Michael, sister, Elizabeth Hernandez; nephew, Joshua (Kristen) Apple, niece, Britney (Cory) Dull, Niece, Victoria Apple, and nephew, Ryan (Tanya) Apple; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. At his request his family will celebrate his life individually.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019