|
|
Martha Ann Hunter
Pensacola - Martha Ann Hunter, of Pensacola, Florida - Mother, Sister, Friend, and Beloved Spouse - passed to eternal life on August 5, 2019, unexpectedly yet peacefully, in her sleep. She was 86.
Martha Ann's entire life was spent in selfless service to others.
Born on April 15, 1933 in Enid, Mississippi, as the second of five children of Ben Frank and Madee (Deaton) Selby, she learned from an early age to love and serve others, with a quiet faith and fortitude, an irrepressibly positive outlook, and humble generosity of spirit which were an inspiration to her family and friends. She always seemed to think and speak the best of others, and invariably, brought out the best in each of us who were blessed to have known and loved her.
Martha Ann was possessed of an energetic and inquisitive intellect, and effortlessly excelled in every scholastic setting. At Charleston High School she was editor of the school newspaper, Founding-President of the Beta Club, and Homecoming Queen, and earned multiple scholarships for academic achievement. Martha Ann earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Millsaps College, where, in addition to being a Dean's List student, she was active in intramural sports, Kappa Delta Epsilon, and was elected President of Beta Sigma Omicron and the Pan-Hellenic Council. She earned her Masters of Arts in English, with Honors, from the University of Mississippi, while also teaching Latin, History and English at University High School in Oxford.
It was while earning her Masters at "Ole Miss," that she met and married the love of her life, R.K. "Skip" Hunter - and they lived happily ever after. For 63 years, Martha Ann provided steadfast love and support to Skip as they raised three daughters, Donine, Rose Ann and Tina, and built successful businesses in Berkley, California, Memphis, Tennessee and Montgomery, Alabama, before ultimately making their home in Pensacola.
To her friends in Montgomery, she will always be remembered as a gracious wife, mother and homemaker whose charm, style and beauty were recognized with the title of "Mrs. Alabama 1967."
To her daughters, Martha Ann was many things: short order cook, horse trailer driver, first aid provider, "fearless bug killer," gatekeeper and lawgiver. She was someone who always understood, loved, supported and cared for them. But mostly, she was an inspiration to them to always do, and be, their very best.
Martha Ann developed a passion for the game of tennis. Her reflexes, tenacity, and hand-eye coordination made her a legend on the courts of the Pensacola Country Club, where to this day, whenever someone finishes a hotly contested exchange with a "sneeky" lob shot that is impeccably placed to render it unreturnable, they are saluted with: "Nice shot Martha Ann!"
When she was not dogging her opponents around the courts, she sought the peaceful contemplation of her garden by the Bay, where she perfected the arts of composting, planting, weeding, harvesting, and ultimately preparing healthy and delicious meals from the fruits of her labor. Her devotion to her garden made it a perennial highlight of the Federation of Garden Clubs tour.
Martha Ann was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, where she sought to serve Christ by serving her neighbors, with her prayers, but also with her time, talents, and treasure. Her greatest joys each week were the communion and fellowship she shared with her church family there.
Martha Ann was also active and generous with her leadership and support to the community through her service on the Board of Directors of the Pensacola Symphony, as President of the Republican Women's Club of Northwest Florida, longtime membership in the Alexis D'Tocqueville Society of the United Way, and her leadership endowment of the amphitheater which bears her name at the Community Maritime Park.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband R.K. Skip Hunter, her daughters Donine Cooper (Doug), Rose Ann Janis (Bill), Tina Sturdevant (Gregg), her grandchildren Hunter Rodgers, Rachel Janis, Tyler Sturdevant, Emily Sturdevant, and Robert Janis, her brother Morris (Alice) Selby, and her sisters Sara Jo Caldwell, Peggy (Bobby) Brannon, Frankie (Robby) Venable.
"But the souls of the righteous are in the hand of God, and there shall no torment touch them. In the sight of the unwise they seemed to die: and their departure is taken for misery, and their going from us to be utter destruction: but they are in peace. For though they be punished in the sight of men, yet is their hope full of immortality."
Memorial Service: Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., First United Methodist Church, Pensacola, FL. Reception to follow at Pensacola Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to: - Central & North Florida Chapter, 4300 Bayou Blvd Suite 12, Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019