Martha Fant Terry
Cantonment - Martha Fant Terry resident of Cantonment, FL passed away on Thurs., April 23, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Marshall, TX on Nov. 15, 1936 to the late Charles Davis Fant and Eva G. Moulton Fant.
Martha was a graduate of J. M. Tate High School Class of 1955. She was a member of Gonzalez Baptist Church for 60 years and a very patriotic American who loved her country.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James E. Terry.
Martha is survived by her two sons, Dennis E. (Penny) Terry and Davis R. (Cindy) Terry; daughter, Jan L. (David) Smith; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gonzalez Baptist Church Roof Fund in her memory.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020