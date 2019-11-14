|
|
Martha Liles Eisenhart
Pensacola - Sweet Marty Eisenhart left us Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019. Marty was known by her friends and family for her warm heart, her independence, resourcefulness, and resilience. She met all living things with open arms, a generous smile and saw the best in everyone she met. Her balanced and selfless nature calmed those around her. Goodness is what she was made of and goodness is what she gave away.
Marty spent the majority of her professional and personal life helping people and lifting people up. As a social worker, she specialized in children and family services. Since 1988, she worked for the State of Florida, holding positions such as Protective Investigator Supervisor for Aging and Adult Services, Family Service Counselor, Independent Living Coordinator for Foster Youth with the Department of Children and Families, and most recently, Director of Children's In-Home onsite services for Lakeview Center, Inc., in Pensacola, FL.
Marty is survived by her son, Robby Wright and daughter in law, Weslie Webster; son, Joshua Wright; daughter, Heather Eisenhart; daughter in law, Sharon Eisenhart; grandson, Elliott Eisenhart; brother, James Edwin Liles and sister in law, Naomi Liles; sister, Ruth Liles Rabby and brother in law LB Rabby; nieces and nephews, Deda and Rex Nelson, Jenny and Mahlon Long, Terri and Vastal Benfield, Delia Herzog, Chris and Denise Rabby, Leigh Rabby, Marcia and Steve RabbySmith; great nieces and nephews, Amy Murphy, Sara Nelson, Zachary Herzog, Maddy Herzog, Curtis Herzog, Mahlon Long, James Long, Olivia Rabby and Grady RabbySmith; camping buddy, Emma Lou Eisenhart, and close friend, Tom Springer.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, at First Presbyterian Church, 33 East Gregory Street, Pensacola. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM. Robert Quiring will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Marty requested that donations be made in her name to Baptist Health Care Foundation Families First Network (FFN). You may donate online at baptisthealthcarefoundation.org/give. Check the box to give in memory of Marty Eisenhart. Designate Families First Network (FFN). Make check payable to Baptist Health Foundation - FFN.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019