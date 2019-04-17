|
Martin Henry Wells
Holley - Martin Henry Wells, 91 years of age, went to heaven on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Covenant Care Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Martin was born on October 15, 1927, and raised at the Wells' homestead on Eglin Reservation in Holley. He was the son of W. J. Wells, Sr. and Flora Etta (Broxson) Wells. He was one of 13 siblings.
Martin worked with the 834th Civil Engineering Squad at Hurlburt Field Base from 1956 to 1985.
Martin was an avid hunter, cattleman and farmer. He enjoyed hunting with his son, grandsons and nephews, and many friends.
Martin had a passion for gardening. He grew prize winning watermelons and tomatoes. He grew an ample garden; enough for the whole community. He enjoyed old time traditional living. He worked hard, was a man of his word and took care of his family.
Martin was loved by all the children in his family. He kept an ample supply of cookies, candy and ice cream for them and a large dirt pile in the backyard for them to play on and cherished their visits. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kenne Gatlin; brothers, W.J. Wells, Jr., Ira Wells, Curtis Wells, Aaron Wells, Carleton Wells and Cary Wells; and his sisters, Mary Broxson, Jewell Golden, Clyde Wells, Agnes Hansford and Iris Beyer.
Martin is survived by his wife of 71 years, Catherine Holley Wells; his daughter, Veritha Gatlin; his son, Mark (Belinda) Wells; his daughter, Renee (Everett) Ratliff; "his greatest joys!" - two grandsons and two great-grandsons, Wesley (Tina) Wells, Pete (Stephanie) Ratliff, Gavin Henry Wells and Luke Hardy Wells; his brother, Leroy (Judy) Wells; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Navarre Chapel. Burial will follow services in Harper Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., prior to the services.
PALLBEARERS: Carleton Wells, Clinton Wells, Clayton Wells, Clifton Wells, Gary Wells and Buddy Harvell
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Curtis Golden, Phillip Barnard, Larry Barnard, Terry Snider, Chester Beyer, Ronnie Jernigan, Bill Corbin, Howie Jones, Clayton Broxson, Johnnie Tolbert, Melvin Pearson, Michael Parker and Stormy Harvell
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019