Martin John Harwood
Penscola - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Martin passed away with his wife at his side on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Residence Memory Care Center. He was born in New Orleans on June 1, 1940 to the late John Harwood and Alma Schilling. He lived in the city throughout his high school years at De La Salle and then moved to Hammond, La. where he attended Southeastern Louisiana University. He graduated with a B.S. degree in biology and chemistry.
Martin worked as a consulting engineer in the chemical industry and travelled all over the world in that capacity. He and the family travelled to many foreign countries, but the time they spent living in Singapore was one of his happiest stations. When he left his post as Business Director for Kuwait Chemical Co shortly before the outbreak of war, he returned to Florida to run his own development company.
Martin was an avid gardener and served at one time as President of the Pensacola Camellia Club and for several years as show chairman for the Fort Walton Camellia Club. He was a member of the Pensacola Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and served on many committees throughout the years.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sandra and his three children, Belynda (Randy) Baskin of Jacksonville, Dr.Brent (Brittany) Harwood of Fairhope, Al. and Eric Harwood of Tampa. He also leaves grandchildren Alycia (Seth) Hayes, Kadien Harwood and Gwendolyn Harwood and Vivienne Harwood.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
