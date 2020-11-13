1/1
Martin John Harwood
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin John Harwood

Penscola - After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Martin passed away with his wife at his side on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Residence Memory Care Center. He was born in New Orleans on June 1, 1940 to the late John Harwood and Alma Schilling. He lived in the city throughout his high school years at De La Salle and then moved to Hammond, La. where he attended Southeastern Louisiana University. He graduated with a B.S. degree in biology and chemistry.

Martin worked as a consulting engineer in the chemical industry and travelled all over the world in that capacity. He and the family travelled to many foreign countries, but the time they spent living in Singapore was one of his happiest stations. When he left his post as Business Director for Kuwait Chemical Co shortly before the outbreak of war, he returned to Florida to run his own development company.

Martin was an avid gardener and served at one time as President of the Pensacola Camellia Club and for several years as show chairman for the Fort Walton Camellia Club. He was a member of the Pensacola Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and served on many committees throughout the years.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sandra and his three children, Belynda (Randy) Baskin of Jacksonville, Dr.Brent (Brittany) Harwood of Fairhope, Al. and Eric Harwood of Tampa. He also leaves grandchildren Alycia (Seth) Hayes, Kadien Harwood and Gwendolyn Harwood and Vivienne Harwood.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved