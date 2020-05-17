Services
Southern Heritage Chapel
475 Cahaba Valley Road
Pelham, AL 35124
205-988-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Sis" Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Sis" Anderson Obituary
Mary "Sis" Anderson

Pelham, AL - Mary "Sis" Anderson, age 84, of Pelham, Alabama passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. Mary was born November 2, 1935 in Pensacola, Florida. Mary graduated from Pensacola Catholic Highschool and graduated from Auburn University. She was married to her husband Andy Anderson of 48 years where they resided with their family in Birmingham, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse G. Condon and Dorothy Pryor; her husband, Richard D. Anderson; son, Richard D. Anderson Jr.; grandchild, Trey; one brother, Al Condon (Judy).

She is survived by her son, David Anderson (Ritchie); daughter-in-law, Patsy; sister, Dottie Hepworth (Hep); one brother, Butch Condon (Catie); multiple loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church at 12:00 pm followed by a Mass service at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send donations to the Spring Creek Cemetery fund.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.southernheritagefunerals.com for the Anderson family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -