Mary "Sis" Anderson
Pelham, AL - Mary "Sis" Anderson, age 84, of Pelham, Alabama passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. Mary was born November 2, 1935 in Pensacola, Florida. Mary graduated from Pensacola Catholic Highschool and graduated from Auburn University. She was married to her husband Andy Anderson of 48 years where they resided with their family in Birmingham, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse G. Condon and Dorothy Pryor; her husband, Richard D. Anderson; son, Richard D. Anderson Jr.; grandchild, Trey; one brother, Al Condon (Judy).
She is survived by her son, David Anderson (Ritchie); daughter-in-law, Patsy; sister, Dottie Hepworth (Hep); one brother, Butch Condon (Catie); multiple loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church at 12:00 pm followed by a Mass service at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send donations to the Spring Creek Cemetery fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.southernheritagefunerals.com for the Anderson family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020