Mary Ann Fabbro
Pensacola, FL - Mary Ann Fabbro, 82, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.
She was born on August 9, 1936 in Cleveland, OH to William and Emily (Smith) Wrench.
Mary Ann was educated at Ohio Dominican University and the University of West Florida. She thoroughly enjoyed her role as wife, mother and grandmother. Her spiritual journey was a priority filled with adventure, study and grace. She had a wonderful late-in-life career teaching in the Anthropology Department of the University of West Florida, 1995-2005. Her childhood dreams were fulfilled with trips to Norway, Hawaii and Ireland. She loved life in Pensacola.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emily and William Wrench and Robert, her beloved husband of 45 years.
Mary Ann is survived by her cherished children and grandchildren, Christopher, his wife Lisa and children Alyssa and Carson; Lydia, her husband Scott and children Max and Saylor; Gregory, his wife Paula, daughter Hannah her husband Ben; Valerie, her son Noah; Robert his wife Jeannette, children Sara, Bo, Cristina, Rosalinda, Gabriela and Sofia; and daughter Margaret. She has gone before her treasured sister, Nancy Fabbro, her husband Richard and their children and grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Patricia Fabbro and Peggy Fabbro and as well as many dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am until a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to: St. Joseph's Medical Clinic, 131 West Intendencia St., Pensacola, FL 32501 or Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging of West Florida, 875 Royce St., Pensacola, FL 32503.
A special thanks to Dr. Alejandro Inclan, M. D., who held her hand throughout her entire medical journey.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019