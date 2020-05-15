|
|
Mary Ann Markham Kane Abrams
Pensacola - Mary Ann Markham Kane Abrams, 89, of Pensacola, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Mary Ann was born August 15, 1930 in Pensacola to Vaughn B. Markham and Hazel Allen Markham. She was a 1948 graduate of Pensacola High School and was one of the oldest members of the First United Methodist Church of Pensacola. Mary Ann love the Lord, her family, animals, gardening and flowers.
Preceding Mary Ann in death are her parents, Vaughn B. and Hazel Allen Markham; husbands, Thomas J. Kane and Howell H. Abrams; and brother, Donald "Buddy" Markham.
She is survived by her son, Paul Kane of Boynton Beach, FL; daughter, Candace Kane McIntosh of Pensacola, FL; brother, Vaughn Thomas Markham of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, April Mathews, Stephanie Hochberger (Eric); Carson Kane, Preston McIntosh (Jennifer) and Parker McIntosh; great grandchildren, Hayden Hochberger, Hallie Hochberger, Jack McIntosh and Mason McIntosh.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robin and Becky of Emerald Coast Hospice and the staff of Solaris Healthcare for the care they gave Mary Ann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N 12th Ave, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32504.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020