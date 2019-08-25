|
Mary Ann Slensby
Gulf Breeze - Mary Ann Slensby, 80, of Gulf Breeze FL, was called from this life to join her heavenly Father and other loved ones from her home on August 6, 2019. She was born to William Culver and Anne (Grover) Culver on April 28, 1939 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Mary Ann moved to Waterville, NY in 1966 and would eventually move to Gulf Breeze in August of 1977. She was married to Robert Carroll Slensby for 49 years. She worked in the swimming pool business for 28 years in Gulf Breeze. She was a member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge #2256 on Pensacola Beach. Mary attended both Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church and Central Waterside Church on Pensacola Beach.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in November 2006; and her brother, Robert "Bob" Culver in July 2018.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Janet (Michael) Courchesne, Lisa (Allen) Barnes, and Susan (Joe) Leonard, and son, Robert (Aprile) Slensby; stepdaughter, Carol Ann Slensby; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; twin brother Michael Culver; and brother Gary (Beth) Culver.
Mary Ann loved her routine. From her Tuesday morning coffee group, Wednesday afternoon volunteering at the Gulf Breeze Library, Thursday morning bible study group, to her daily swims at 4:30, Mom maintained her routine to the end. Another routine she treasured was playing nickel, dime, quarter poker with anyone willing to endure her poker face! Pewaukee Poker anyone?
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Ann will be held at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 10:30 and a service at 11:30. A reception will be held immediately following at the church. A private interment at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL was held.
The family would like to thank Woodlands Medical Center: Dr. Shailesh Patel, Nikki, and Jennifer as well as Covenant Hospice Pensacola: Amanda and the wonderful weekend nurses.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Covenant Hospice Pensacola. ChooseCovenant.org
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019