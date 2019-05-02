Resources
1926 - 2019
Jacksonville - Mary Anne Grossman Edgar passed away on April 28, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mary Anne was born on December 19, 1926 in Dallas, Texas to Frank and Ethel Grossman who had immigrated to the United States from Hungary. Mary Anne attended Sunset High School in Dallas and later attended the University of Texas, where she earned a degree in Medical Technology. While working at Baylor Hospital Mary Anne met William Hubert Edgar whom she married in 1951. They were a devoted couple for 57 years. Mary Anne had a fulfilling career as a medical technologist at SMU in Dallas and later as a researcher at the University of Texas Medical School Southwestern until her retirement.

Mary Anne loved traveling the world with her beloved Hubert, played a mean game of bridge well into her 90's, and was a voracious reader. After she and Hubert retired, they moved to Gulf Breeze Florida and for years were members of the Tiger Point Country Club, the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, and multiple bridge clubs.

Mary Anne moved to Jacksonville in 2014 and was an active resident of Cypress Village until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband Hubert, her sister Ilona Carter, and her brother Bud Grossman.

Mary Anne Edgar is survived by her daughter Dr. Diana Edgar (J.R. Shaw), her daughter Mary Lynn McDonald (Dr. Marty McDonald), her son Dr. Ken Edgar (Holly Edgar), eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care provided to Mary Anne by Community Hospice of Jacksonville, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Florida 32257 and requests any memorial contributions be given to that organization.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 2, 2019
