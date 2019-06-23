|
|
Mary Bennett Allen
Cantonment - On the evening of June 17, 2019, Mary Bennett Allen passed away in the peaceful company of her youngest daughter.
Born in 1944 to a coal miner and an angel, Mary embodied the qualities one would expect from such parentage: strength, curiosity, and resilience. She is remembered for her quick laughter, sympathetic ear, and unparalleled back scratches.
Left to treasure her memory are her children, Yvonne Gray (Randy), Harper "Butch" Bennett III (Dianna Sloat), Sophie Houser (Wesley Odom), cherished companion, Bill Fairchild, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and a mean old cat. With love-filled hearts, we send our beloved Mary to rest with God, her parents, Walter and Constance Grabowski, and her husband Harper Bennett Jr.
In lieu of flowers or regrets, please pick up the phone and call your mom.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019