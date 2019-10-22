|
Mary Beth Garvin
Mary Beth Garvin left this earth on October 13, 2019. Mary Beth was born in Morgantown, West Virginia. She received her B.A. with distinction from the University of Virginia in 1980 and continued her graduate education resulting in secondary teacher certification in French and ESL.
She taught French in Henrico County Virginia Public Schools and then ESL at Penn State University. She relocated back to Morgantown, WV, her birthplace and worked in the Center for Women's Studies at West Virginia University where she taught, guest lectured, counseled students, organized programs and events and help design new curriculum.
Mary Beth was active in political campaigns and was a grassroots organizer/activist for the causes most important to her. She launched the first Female Equality Movement (F.E. M.) at WVU and helped form the Coalition for Equal Rights Not Special Rights. The Coalition pressured the WVU President into signing the WVU Equal Domestic Partnership Recognition Policy.
Mary Beth counseled numerous students during her tenure at Penn State and WVU and they looked to her for advice as a role model. A cancer survivor herself, Mary Beth also helped comfort cancer patients during their treatment.
Mary Beth had many passions, including her love of her West Highland white terriers ("westies"), ballet, France and French culture, dollhouse miniatures, theatre and teaching. She was an avid reader of books and magazines and loved the color purple.
She is survived by her westie Ginny, parents Charles and Delores Garvin of Pace, FL; sister Karin A. Garvin (James Dodson) of Pace, FL; niece Sydney Garvin Dodson of Pace, FL; two goddaughters, Elise Morrow-Schap of Manassas, VA and Sofia Morrow-Schap of New York, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at noon at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 9945 Hillview Road, Pensacola, FL 32514 followed by a Celebration of Life Wake at her sister's home. The family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m.
The family requests memorial donations be made in Mary Beth's name to westierescue.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019