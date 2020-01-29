|
|
Mary Carolyn Bruns
Pensacola - Mary Carolyn Bruns, 83, of Pensacola, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Mary was born August 05, 1936 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Robert Frith and Margaret Carlyle Frith. She received her Bachelor's Degree from William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. Mary taught elementary school for 36 years in Waterloo, IA. She was a 50 plus year member of P.E.O sisterhood. Mary was a founding member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Preschool and was on their Board of Directors. She served on the Alter Guild, was a member of the Quilting Guild and a faithful participant in the Wednesday evening Bible study at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Episcopal Day School as a classroom reader and various other activities at the school. Mary enjoyed attending the Pensacola Symphony and the Pensacola Opera. She was an avid reader and loved being the "taxi" for her grandchildren and their friends, however, her favorite activity by far was attending as many sporting events, dance recitals or any other activities that her grandchildren participated in.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Frith; and brother-in-law, Robert Hays.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Spangrud; son-in-law, David Spangrud; grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin and Sophie Spangrud; sister, Martha Hays; niece, Beth Putrah and nephew, Robert Hays.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church followed by a Celebration of Mary's life at 11:45 a.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, a portion of which will be designated for tuition assistance and other needs associated with the St. Paul Lutheran Church Preschool.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020