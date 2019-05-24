|
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Lambert
Milton - Mary Catherine "Cathy" Lambert, age 87, of Milton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Cathy was born in Mobile, Alabama, to Oliver Fincher and Margaret Broadas Fincher. Cathy graduated from Bishop Toolen High School and then graduated from Providence School of Nursing affiliating at Springhill College as a part of the first female class. She was a nurse in a private practice in Mobile, when she met the love of her life, Joe Lambert. Upon marriage to Joe, they settled in Milton, Florida, where she became the plant nurse for American Cyanamid. She worked as an RN at Santa Rosa Hospital for several years before taking time off to raise her children. In her later years, she volunteered at the Santa Rosa County Indigent Clinic.
Cathy enjoyed listening to music and dancing with her favorite partner, Joe. Dancing was such a big part of her life from early on - from winning the twist contest at Scenic Hills Country Club to performing as part of the Belles of St. Rose in her golden years.
Cathy loved to take care of things and watch them grow - from caring for people to taking care of flowers and plants in her garden.
Cathy and Joe spent a lot of time traveling in their motorhomes, stopping at every antique store they came upon and taking fishing trips with their family and friends.
Cathy was an active member at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church from the time she moved to Milton until she went to PruittHealth. She taught catechism and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She and Joe were a part of the founding group for the St. Rose of Lima Fall Festival and chaired the Cotton Candy and Ice Cream booth for many years.
Cathy is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Joe Lambert; her dear son, Jody Lambert; and three precious sisters, Margaret Ann, Betty and Caroline.
Cathy leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Kristie (Higinio) Rodriguez and Marie (Bart) Siders; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley) Rodriguez, Natalia (Alan) Sansovich, Mary Amelia Rodriguez, Christopher Siders and Casey Siders; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Finn Sansovich, Olivia Kate Rodriguez; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow the services in Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
Family visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., and public visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., prior to the Mass.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dennis Mayeaux and the nurses and staff at PruittHealth who took such loving care of our mother during her time at the facility.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 24, 2019