1/1
Mary Currie
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Currie

Pensacola - Mary E. Currie, 85 of Pensacola, FL passed away on October 27, 2020. She was born in Citronelle, Alabama on 2/13/35 to William Morris and Leta Frazier Marlowe and Grandparents, Lucy Newburn Frazier and Melvin Frazier.

She is survived by 3 children: Cecil Dunn, Jr., Theresa D. Becks and Barbara J. Cross. Her step children are John Currie, Kathleen McBride, Carol Chaires and Arthur Currie, who is deceased. She is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was the first female Hearing Aid Specialist in Pensacola, FL. She enjoyed this career until she retired and married William Maurice Currie.

Services will be at St. Monica's Episcopal Church at 11 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 followed by graveside services at 2pm at 20815 Frazier Cemetery, Citronelle, AL 36522.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Frazier Cemetery C/O Theresa Becks, 3320 Penifield Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503.

Please wear a mask for social distancing




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
St. Monica's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
20815 Frazier Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved