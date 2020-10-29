Mary Currie



Pensacola - Mary E. Currie, 85 of Pensacola, FL passed away on October 27, 2020. She was born in Citronelle, Alabama on 2/13/35 to William Morris and Leta Frazier Marlowe and Grandparents, Lucy Newburn Frazier and Melvin Frazier.



She is survived by 3 children: Cecil Dunn, Jr., Theresa D. Becks and Barbara J. Cross. Her step children are John Currie, Kathleen McBride, Carol Chaires and Arthur Currie, who is deceased. She is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was the first female Hearing Aid Specialist in Pensacola, FL. She enjoyed this career until she retired and married William Maurice Currie.



Services will be at St. Monica's Episcopal Church at 11 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 followed by graveside services at 2pm at 20815 Frazier Cemetery, Citronelle, AL 36522.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Frazier Cemetery C/O Theresa Becks, 3320 Penifield Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503.



Please wear a mask for social distancing









