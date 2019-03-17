|
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Jones
Pace - "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jer. 29:11
Mary Elizabeth Lewis Jones, age 56, of Pace, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center - Sacred Heart after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born January 22, 1963 in Bennettsville, SC, to Larry Frank and Mary (Martin) Lewis. She was a 1981 graduate of Woodham High School and completed the Dental Assistant Program at Pensacola Junior College. She married James Randy Jones on June 20, 1981 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Pensacola. She worked as Office Manager at Spanish Trail Dentistry for the last 14 years, displaying a wonderful ability to solve problems. She had a passion for Christ, especially as a youth ministry volunteer at Pace Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed antiquing, decorating, and party planning. She became a skilled quilter, making quilts for all her loved ones in her last years of life. She especially enjoyed quilting with her best friends, affectionately named the Quilt Team 6. Whether at work or at home, she would go above and beyond to help all those around her, lifting them to the best they could be. Beth was an amazing grandmother to her three grandchildren. She most recently took her eldest daughter and grandchildren on "Bebe's Epic Adventure" - a 10-day road trip to show them all the places she loved while growing up.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughters, Loryn (Michael) Wooten and Olivia Jones; her grandchildren, Lucas, Samuel, and Nora; her parents, Larry and Mary Lewis; two brothers, Larry (Donna) Lewis II, and Christopher (Kalandra) Lewis; and nephews and niece, Trey, Dylan, and Kettner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30pm, Friday, March 22nd, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, 4777 W. Spencer Field Rd. The family will greet friends at the chapel on Friday from 1pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Covenant Care in memory of Beth Jones, 5041 N. 12th Ave. Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019